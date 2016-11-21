No bail for director, producer of Masti Gudi

more-in

The Judicial Magistrate of Ramanagaram on Monday rejected a bail application and extended the duration of the judicial custody of the producer of Masti Gudi and four others who were arrested after the Thippagondanahalli reservoir tragedy on November 7.

While shooting a stunt scene, allegedly without proper safety measures or permission, two actors, Uday Raghav and Anil Kumar, drowned while shooting a scene for the film

Producer Sundar P. Gowda, director Nagashekhar, assistant director Siddhu, stunt director Ravi Verma, unit manager Bharat appeared before the magistrate seeking bail, but the court rejected their bail and sent them back to judicial custody till December 3.

The police filed a preliminary report stating that the film crew neither took permission from the authority concerned, nor took any precautionary measures which led to the death of the two actors.

In their report, the Taverekere police pointed out to safety lapses. “Despite knowing that Uday and Anil could not swim, they were asked to jump from the helicopter into the middle of the reservoir. The film crew did not even provide life jackets to the two men,” a senior police officer said.