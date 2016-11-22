New technology makes collaboration across different platforms easier

more-in

With proliferation of high-end mobile devices, and availability of many platforms like Skype, WebEx, Office 365, Dropbox and Google Drive, workplace too has gone mobile. This had made real-time collaboration across different geographical locations possible.

But still there are many limiting factors: like, the size of the screen or the type of platform. For example, a Microsoft environment would need Microsoft products; similarly, a Cisco environment would require Cisco products. A visual presentation on a large wall-mounted screen at one location might not render well on a handheld device at another location.

A new technology developed by San Jose-headquartered Prysm removes this limitation and makes seamless collaboration easier. “Ours is a visual workplace that is a platform of platforms,” says CEO Amit Jain.

“Our technology allows you to do anything and everything without boundaries. Nothing like you have to use only Microsoft or use only Google. In fact, in our system, we can simultaneously run Microsoft Office, Google Docs, and all applications,” he says.

Mr. Jain, during recent visit to Bengaluru, explained to The Hindu the salient features of the technology the company has developed.

Laser Phosphor Display

One of the key technologies is the Laser Phosphor Display (LPD), a creation of Prysm. In LPD, laser turns on phosphor to create an image.

"LPD allows us to create a display of any size, any resolution and any brightness. Usually, a display technology can meet only two criteria. Like you have particular resolution and brightness, you can't increase size. But Prysm meets all three criteria. In LPD, no matter how big you make the display, it looks the same," says Mr. Jain.

The technology also allows for clear visibility at any angle in front of the screen. “We have 180-degree view. In the audience, every seat is a good seat, whether you sitting in front of the display or at the very edge of the display.” The size of the display can be changed by adding or removing tiles.

Low power consumption

Another distinguishing feature of the Prysm technology is the low consumption of power, says Mr. Jain. “Our power consumption is 75 percent lower than other display technologies. The whole 190-inch display consumes less power than a hair dryer.”

In order to bring the same experience to smaller-room displays, Prysm added LCD as well, which means if one person has an LCD screen and another has an LPD, each can mirror the contents to the other. This year in April, the company introduced Prysm Mobile that works on the BYOD principle on any operating system.

The Prysm system is third-party agnostic, says Mr. Jain. "You can run anyone's app on our platform. You can access Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, etc from our platform. You can have content sitting in Prysm cloud, or another cloud, and you can import or export. In every aspect, our platform is agnostic, to third-party technology. It works with everybody. Nobody does this," says Mr. Jain.

He says Prysm solutions power 20 percent of the Fortune 1000 companies. “India is a major IT hub for large MNCs, so the decisions are made here. Often our first and most important deployment happens in India. There is a very aggressive expansion in R&D, sales, service and support,” he says.