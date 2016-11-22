New Rs. 500 note available in Bengaluru

Curious onlookers taking a look at the new Rs 500 note outside Indian Bank on Mysuru Road, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

The long-awaited new Rs. 500 note, the more “usuable” tender in the marketplace than the high-denomination Rs. 2,000 note, has finally surfaced in the city.

The State Bank of Mysuru, which was distributing the note through its branch on K.G. Road, said two boxes of the notes had been provided over the weekend. “This was not enough to meet the demand. The notes were over by Monday, and we hope more such notes come soon,” said an official.

Banks such as State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank dispensed them through cash machines. With news spreading on social media, at many places crowds thronged the ATMs.

Following the demonetisation, many people were hard-pressed to get change for the Rs 2,000 notes. The Hindu had reported that people were queueing up again to change the Rs 2,000 for Rs 100s. Bankers said the new note was extremely popular and the meagre amounts provided were being expended within the day itself.