Bengaluru

NIA takes over RSS worker murder case

more-in

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the murder of RSS worker R. Rudresh to ascertain the role of terror modules.

In an official release on Saturday, the NIA said during the course of investigation, the Bengaluru police arrested five persons, including a senior leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Bengaluru unit, for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy. The police are investigating the case for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as amended, as the crime was a terrorist act.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 3:09:38 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/NIA-takes-over-RSS-worker-murder-case/article16791133.ece

© The Hindu