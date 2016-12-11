NIA takes over RSS worker murder case

more-in

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the murder of RSS worker R. Rudresh to ascertain the role of terror modules.

In an official release on Saturday, the NIA said during the course of investigation, the Bengaluru police arrested five persons, including a senior leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Bengaluru unit, for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy. The police are investigating the case for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as amended, as the crime was a terrorist act.