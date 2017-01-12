NCB arrest woman and her son for smuggling ganja

more-in

Bengaluru: Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old woman and her son and recovered 24.5 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹2 lakh from them.

P.C. Ambareesh (30) and his mother Nanjamma are residents of Chintamani. They were caught by the NCB team while they were about to board a bus to Bengaluru from Nandagudi along with the drug.

The duo are habitual offenders and had been arrested by the NCB last year on a similar charge, a senior official said. They had come out on bail and resumed illegal activities.

Inquiries revealed that the duo had procured the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and were coming to the city to hand it over to drug peddlers here.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody. Under NDPS Act, drug peddling attracts imprisonment up to 20 years and a fine for repeat offenders. The punishment may go up to death penalty, an official release from the NCB said.