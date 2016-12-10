Money laundering: Two contractors remanded in judicial custody

Contractors Nazeer Ahmed and Chandrakanth Ramalingam, who have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the seizure of large amount of cash in Rs. 2,000 denomination during recent raids in Bengaluru, were produced before a court here on Friday. The court remanded them in judicial custody till December 23.

The CBI registered a first information report (FIR) against seven people, including S.C. Jayachandra, Chief Project Officer of the State Highway Improvement Project (now suspended), and two bankers, last Saturday in connection with money laundering case.

Meanwhile, officials of the Enforcement Directorate produced Mr. Jayachandra before a court on Friday. He was remanded in ED custody till December 15 for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials continued their searches in the houses and offices of suspended bureaucrats Mr. Jayachandra and T.N. Chikkarayappa on Friday. They recovered documents pertaining to properties allegedly owned by Mr. Chikkarayappa, according to sources.

Sources in the ACB said Mr. Chikkarayappa had purchased several properties in the name of his relatives and other family members, and the property documents were being verified.