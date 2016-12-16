Bengaluru

Money exchange deal goes wrong, man robbed of Rs. 18 lakh when

In the search of quick money following demonetisation, a man was robbed of Rs. 18 lakh in valid tender when he arrived to aid a group “exchange” money at a commission at Nandini Layout on Thursday night.

According to the Nandini Layout police, Pradeep, a resident of Mahadevapura, who runs a stationary and books business, received a call from an unknown person asking if he had new notes of Rs. 2,000 or a stack of old Rs. 100 notes. When he answered in the affirmative, they struck a deal to exchange the notes for a 15 per cent commission.

Packing Rs. 18 lakh, Pradeep and a friend arrived at Nandini Layout Water Tank around 8 p.m. as decided over the phone call. However, around this time, a group of men arrived in another car and threatened the duo with knives and machetes. They eventually fled with the Rs. 18 lakh.

Police have registered a robbery case and are trying to ascertain the identity of the men.

