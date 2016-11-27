Monday protest: Most services expected to remain normal

The nation-wide protest against demonetisation called by Opposition parties on Monday is unlikely to affect daily life as a majority of service providers are expected to function as usual.

Transport services including the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Metro services are likely to remain unaffected, unless any law and order issues arise. “Cabs will run as usual,” says Radhakrishna Holla, president, Bengaluru Tourist Taxi Owners Association.

U.A. Vasanth Rao, spokesperson, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., said that the Metro would function as usual and the authorities would take a call depending on the situation.

H.V. Anantha Subbarao, general secretary, KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation, said their members would not strike work as the revenues of KSRTC and BMTC were already seeing a dip as the passengers had reduced. “We do not want the corporation to suffer more losses. So, we have decided to work on Monday,” he said. However, there would be a token protest by workers, he added.

Hotels and eateries across the city will remain open, said Chandrashekar Hebbar, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association.