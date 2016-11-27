Mobile testing intensifies crackdown on smoke-spewing vehicles

more-in

The deployment of mobile emission testing machines seems to have had an immediate impact in cracking down on smoke-spewing vehicles in the city.

In the one week since the machines were deployed, 485 vehicles have been found emitting above the national limits, according to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). This represents nearly 17 per cent of all vehicles checked — a drastic jump from just 3 per cent of the vehicles found to be polluting the environment before mobile testing machines were introduced.

The KSPCB operates eight mobile emission testing vans which were to be deployed during the enforcement drives of the Transport Department. Vehicular emissions cause more than 42 per cent of respirable suspended particulate matter pollution in the city, and more than two-thirds of the nitrous dioxide emissions. A large chunk of this is believed to be from diesel vehicles, particularly the ones older than 10 years. Data since November 18 backs this claim. In the past week, 672 diesel vehicles were checked. Of these, 202 – nearly a third – were found to be emitting beyond the limits. In contrast, of the 2,091 petrol vehicles checked, 283 were found not conforming to emission standards.

The figures are in line with a report released by the KSPCB earlier this year. The board had conducted random checks to determine contributors to vehicular pollution, and found that 12.6 per cent of petrol-driven vehicles, and 36 per cent of diesel vehicles emitted above national standards.

Prior to the deployment of on-the-spot checking of pollution, enforcement of vehicular pollution laws was done primarily by the Transport Department, based only on Pollution Under Control certificate (and often, motorists are allowed to go if the certificate is not produced).