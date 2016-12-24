Mobile phones dominate ‘e-Lost Report’ app

The ‘e-Lost Report’ app was launched in July this year to help citizens lodge complaints without going to the police station. | Photo Credit: TH

BENGALURU: Sharada, a BCom student, lost her mobile phone in September near her college in south Bengaluru. Initially, she was scared to report it to the police because she would have to break the news to her parents too. Till she discovered an easier route. “I heard of the Bengaluru police’s app. I downloaded it and filed a complaint,” she said.

She is one among over 50,000 people who have used the ‘e-Lost Report’ app since its launch on July 1 this year. From around 3,565 complaints in the first month to 13,154 in November (9,777 in December and counting), the app has witnessed multi-fold growth in popularity due to the simple fact that it eliminates the need to visit a police station to register a complaint about a lost item.

Items

Mobile phones - one of the most used gadgets - appear to be the most easily lost item, if the database of the is anything to go by. Since July, complaints of mobile phones being lost have dominated the list. Over 20,450 were reported lost until this week. In fact, the number of mobile phones being reported lost has been leaping by thousands month-after-month. It started with 1,030 in July. The number went up to 4,823 in October and 5,409 in November.

The other items that are reported lost in large numbers are important documents such as driving licences (DL), PAN cards, educational certificates, Aadhaar cards, passports, voter identity cards and ATM cards.

Citizens in the north and east divisions appear to be using the app the most, accounting for over 11,500 and 9,400 complaints respectively until this week.

Low recovery rate

However, despite the growing popularity of the app, the recovery rate has been rather low. Of the over 50,000 complaints of lost items, only 883 were recovered, police said.

Sharada too is yet to get her phone back. However, she used the complaint to block her SIM card.

“The recovered items are mainly lost documents that will be of no use to the finder. Some finders actually hand them over to the police. But items such as mobile phones are usually not returned,” said an officer.

In addition, some of the complaints are made in haste, officers said. “For example, someone would have misplaced a document. They will get back to us within hours telling us that it was not really lost,” he explained.

About the app

The ‘e-Lost Report’ app was launched in July this year to help citizens lodge complaints of lost items without going to the police station. Lodging a police report about a lost document or object is a prerequisite for reissue of lost documents, including passport, driving licence, vehicle registration certificate.

A digitally signed copy of the complaint will be sent to the complainant on the given e-mail ID. Such digitally authenticated certificates can be verified online by the officer or agency where such certificates are to be presented.