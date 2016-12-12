Missing courier man found dead

more-in

A courier delivery man, who was missing since Friday, was found dead in the cellar of a bank near Vijayanagar on Sunday.

According to the police, Nanjundaswamy (29), a resident of Kaveripura in Kamakshipalya, was working with an e-commerce service company in its Byatarayanapura branch office.

Nanjundaswamy’s family members filed a missing person complaint after he did not return home from work on Friday. The Byatarayanapura police collected records of the victim’s phone call details. The last call had originated from near a bank at Saraswathinagar near Vijayanagar. “We went there searching for some evidence. Foul smell was emanating from the cellar of the bank, where we found the body,” a senior police officer said.

Nanjundaswamy’s wife and other family members reached the spot and identified him. Nanjundaswamy, who hailed from Magadi, got married about two years ago. The police have begun a probe to ascertain with whom he was last seen.

— Special Correspondent