Minister: Bengaluru has 2,622 illegal hoardings

BELAGAVI: Bengaluru Development Minister K. J. George on Thursday told the Legislative Council that there are 2,622 illegal hoardings in Bengaluru under BBMP limits.

He added that the number could be more since many of them are yet to be identified.

Replying to JD (S) member T.S. Sharavana during Question Hour, Mr. George said that the BBMP is yet to recover around Rs. 327 crore as tax and penalty from those who have fix illegal hoardings. The minister said that a direction had been issued to the BBMP commissioner to initiate the process of collecting tax and also imposing fine on culprits.

Mr. George urged political leaders to stop their supporters from pasting posters to celebrate the birthday of their leaders and various other occasions.