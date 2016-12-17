Metropolitan planning panel meets for second time, members complain of short notice

more-in

The Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee (BMPC) met for the second time since its inception on Friday to discuss the vision document for the Revised Master Plan-2031. However, there was controversy around the meeting with members complaining of being given very short notice.

The committee was formed two years ago, and the only meeting held till Friday was in June, when it met to elect Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as chairman. According to members, a mail intimating the time and date of the meeting was sent out only on Thursday evening.

“I fail to understand the Bangalore Development Authority’s utter lack of responsibility, giving [us] less than 20 hours notice. BMPC consists of members from a wide range of offices and I wonder how it will achieve quorum (two-thirds of the total members) for transacting business at a meeting,” said MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a letter to the Chief Minister.

With MPs from Karnataka in New Delhi for the winter session of Parliament, which ended on Friday, questions were raised about the timing of the meeting. According to sources, the private consultant who was asked to prepare the vision document was tasked with giving a presentation on it at the meeting.

A Netherlands-based consulting firm had submitted the vision document to the BDA earlier this month. But citizens’ groups demanded that the authority hold a public consultation and that the document be tabled before the BMPC.

“It was a preliminary meeting in which consultants made a presentation. No decisions were made,” said a source who attended the meeting. The drafting of the master plan will begin after the vision document is approved.