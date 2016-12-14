Mechanic conned out of Rs. 10 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes

more-in

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police on Tuesday arrested five people, including a woman and a Human Resources manager of a private company, on the charge of robbing a mechanic of Rs 10.60 lakh in Rs. 2,000 denomination notes on December 5.

The mechanic, Shivakumar, works in private firm in Bengaluru. He told the police that he had collected the money from different people in his village in Chennapatna promising to exchange the Rs. 2,000 notes for ones of smaller denomination. The police will be handing over the investigation to the Income Tax department to verify his claim.

“For this purpose, he approached Sudarshan (49), the human resource manager of the company,” said a police officer attached to Ashok Nagar police station.

Sudarshan allegedly plotted to loot the money and contacted his acquaintance Salim Khan (32). “Khan got in touch with his friend Shumair Baig of Kanaka Nagar. Salim contacted Shivakumar and told him to come with the money on December 5 to the hockey stadium near Richmond Circle,” added the police officer.

While Sudarshan was waiting for Salim, Shumari Baig snatched the bag and escaped on a bike. Salim never turned up for the meeting. Realising that he had been conned, Shivakumar approached the Ashok Nagar police and lodged a complaint.

A special team comprising Inspector H. Vijay, Sub-Inspector Kiran and other personnel was formed to investigate the theft. “During investigation, we learnt that the money was hidden in the house of Shumair Baig. His parents Mehamood Baig (48) and mother Tayyub Jehnara (48) were aware of the plot,” the officer claimed.

All five were arrested on Wednesday. The police were able to recover around Rs. 9 lakh from them. Mehamood, Shumair and Salim had taken over Rs. 1 lakh, which they had used to travel to Mumbai and Pune where they spent the money.

“During investigation, Shivakumar claimed to have collected the money from some villagers in Chennapatna to exchange with notes of smaller denomination. He was supposed to get a commission for the job,” said a police officer.