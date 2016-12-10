Man helps in arrest of brother involved in surety racket

more-in

When it came to being on the right side of the law, this man did not spare even his own brother. A farmer from Kolar has helped in the arrest of his brother after finding out that the latter was creating fake surety for habitual offenders.

Ramegowda C., a farmer with a few acres of land in Robertsonpet, Kolar, realised that his unemployed brother, Manjunath Gowda, was part of a fake surety racket and was involved in helping habitual offenders get out on bail. According to the police, Manjunath Gowda (27) had forged the property documents of his brother and impersonated him in court to help a dacoity accused get bail two years ago.

The racket came to light when the dacoity accused, Kariya Seena, jumped bail and the court summoned Manjunath for further action. The younger brother, posing as Ramegowda, appeared before the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on December 1 and said he was ready to pay the fine.

Drama unfolded in the court hall when Ramegowda appeared before the magistrate and exposed his brother’s lie. Based on the court’s direction, Manjunath was detained and handed over to the Chandra Layout police for further investigation.

Upon being interrogated, Manjunath is said to have confessed that he and his associates Krishnappa and Puttaswamy create fake documents to bail out offenders in exchange for money. He said he was involved in many such cases in the recent past.

The police have arrested Krishnappa and efforts are on to track down Puttaswamy, who is on the run.