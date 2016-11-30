Major Akshay Girish killed in terrorist attack in Nagrota

more-in

A soldier from the city was among those killed in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Nagrota, Jammu, where terrorists disguised in police uniforms attacked an army unit located three km away from the Corps headquarters.

Major Akshay Girish Kumar, a soldier with the 51 Engineer Regiment of the Bengal Sappers, died during the operation on Tuesday to neutralise the terrorists. Major Kumar is survived by his wife and parents. He comes from a family with a tradition of serving in the armed forces and his father retired as a Wing Commander while his grandfather retired as a Colonel from the Indian Army and is a 85 year old veteran of the Garhwalis.

Major Kumar (31), is survived by his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Naina and his wife Sangeetha. A close friend of the family said in a message that he was always certain about his life goals even during his time at Jain College, Bengaluru where he was enrolled briefly. He was subsequently posted in Kolkata and Pune with his wife and daugther before being posted to Jammu and Kashmir. His wife and daugther were staying with him in J&K.

His mortal remains will be brought to the city on Thursday in a service aircraft and his parents are in Jammu for the wreath laying ceremony which will be held on Wednesday, sources said.

The cremation will take place on December 1 with military honours.