MLC predicts revenue loss of Rs. 10,000 crore

Senior Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa said that people's purchasing power is crippled, as they are facing a shortage of cash.

Alleging that demonetisation has severely affected the State’s economy, Congress MLC V.S. Ugrappa expressed the fear that the State may face a revenue loss of Rs. 10,000 crore on account of the move.

Participating in the discussion on drought in the Council, he said that with the people facing a shortage of cash, their purchasing power is crippled.

“Buying brings revenue in the form of various taxes to the State, but because of the demonetisation, this revenue is set to dip, which is a loss to the State exchequer,” he said. Pointing out that the Centre is expecting additional tax revenue due to the impact of demonetisation, Mr. Ugrappa demanded that the additional revenue be shared with drought-affected States, such as Karnataka, to provide relief to farmers.