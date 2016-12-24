Long queues at all toll booths on weekend

more-in

BENGALURU: Demonetisation woes aside, all roads seemed to lead out of the city on Saturday as the weekend set in, which coincidentally was also the eve of Christmas.

Long queues were witnessed at toll booths since Friday evening. The large number of vehicles leaving the city led to minor jams on highways as well as roads connecting to them. Jams were reported at the toll booths on Devanahalli Road, Mysuru Road, Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road.

On Ballari Road and Mysuru Road, traffic snarls were reported as early as 6.30 a.m. on Saturday. On Friday night, vehicles were piling up at toll booths. It was only around 1 a.m. that flow of traffic became smooth.

“While travelling from Bengaluru to Hubballi, we had to spend at least 20 minutes at each toll booth. Surprisingly, only cash payments were being accepted despite reports of mobile wallets being accepted at national highway toll gates,” said Rajeshwari.

Incoming traffic

R. Hitendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said while outgoing traffic was expected during Christmas and the year-end, heavy incoming traffic was also observed since Friday night. “There was huge traffic inflow from the Kempegowda International Airport into the city on both Friday and Saturday,” he said, adding that additional traffic police personnel had been posted at entry and exit points.

While private bus operators appeared to be doing good business, even running additional services for the weekend, Radhakrishna Holla, secretary, Bengaluru Tourist Taxi Owners Association, said the tourist taxi business was down by over 50 per cent. “There is indeed a rush to travel out of the city, indicating that people are going on holidays despite the impact of demonetisation. But most vehicles are small domestic cars and not tourist vehicles,” he said.