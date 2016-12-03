Bengaluru

Lokayukta court dismisses CM’s luxury watch petition

In what comes as a relief for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a special Lokayukta court on Saturday dismissed a private complaint seeking a probe against him in the luxury watch controversy.

The expensive imported watch gifted to Mr. Siddaramaiah made for controversy after opposition leader H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged that it was a stolen watch in February, 2016. Various theories emerged as to who gifted the watch to the CM and whether it was gifted in return for a favour.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had claimed that his Gulf-based friend Dr. Girish Chandra Verma had gifted it the watch him and had submitted it to the government treasury.

Social activist T.J. Abraham had filed a private complaint with a special Lokayukta court alleging that the watch was gifted to the CM by a BDA engineer L. Raghu. This allegation was dismissed by the court on Saturday.

Dec 4, 2016

