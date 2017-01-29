Last year, Bengaluru saw 20% jump in traffic violations

more-in

With the number of vehicles on city roads ever increasing, violations too appear to be on a steady rise.

The number of cases booked for traffic violations in 2016 has seen over 20% increase compared to the previous year, indicating not only a rise in the number of violations but also lesser tolerance towards them.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police booked over 91.8 lakh cases for traffic violations under various provisions, including the Motor Vehicles Act.

This was far higher in comparison to the number of cases filed the previous years, which were 76.26 lakh in 2015 and 74.36 lakh in 2014.

Automation cases

Interestingly, it is not just the overall number of cases that has seen a drastic increase.

The number of ‘automation cases’ stood at its highest ever. Last year saw over 48.82 lakh cases booked with help from cameras, a massive rise from the 30.66 lakh cases booked in 2015. And, this is going to be the way forward, the police said.

R. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said 580 more cameras would be installed across the city by March, which would mean increased surveillance. “This is a quality change. We are trying to reduce the contact of policemen with the public,” he added.

Category of cases

Parking violations, not wearing helmets, parking on the footpath, and not following lane discipline remained the most reported violations.

“The number of vehicles in Bengaluru has increased from around 36 lakh in 2006 to 66 lakh in 2016. We don’t have a survey or study of violations, unlike in other countries. We go strictly by number of reported cases,” Mr. Hithendra said, stressing the need for enhanced fine to curb violations.