Land acquisition officer trapped by ACB

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday trapped a special land acquisition officer while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a landlord to issue a No Objection certificate.

G.H. Nagahanumaiah was caught red handed along with his assistant Balakrishna and the two have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the officials, the complainant, who owns a 26 guntas of land in Uttarahalli, approached the Bengaluru Development Authority to get a NOC for his agricultural land to be converted for non-agricultural purpose. Hanumaiah had kept the file pending and refused to sign unless the bribe was paid to him.

Unable to pay the bribe, the landlord had filed a complaint with the ACB based on which a team of officials laid a trap.