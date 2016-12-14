Bengaluru

Land acquisition officer booked for corruption

Bengaluru: Anti Corruption Bureau officers on Wednesday caught a special additional land acquisition officer red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a landlord to issue a No Objection Certificate.

The official, G.H. Nagahanumaiah, and his assistant Balakrishna have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, who owns 26 guntas in Uttarahalli, had approached the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) seeking an NOC for converting land for non-agricultural purposes.

Hanumaiah had allegedly kept the file pending. He refused to sign the document until the landlord paid a bribe.

Unable to pay the bribe, the landlord filed a complaint with the ACB.

