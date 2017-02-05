Lack of daily passes hits weekend viewers

more-in

The weekend saw a surge in crowd at the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) on Saturday, but not everyone who turned up could view the films as they had not registered in advance.

Many visitors thought that they would be able buy day-passes: a facility that was available in previous editions of the BIFFes, but discontinued this year. The led to altercations at the counter

“Most of the working professionals and those from other districts cannot afford to take a weeklong holiday to participate in the film festival,” said Sadananda Adiga, an associate professor from Ballari, who had come to the city for the festival.

“Most of us would opt for daily passes. I attended the earlier editions during weekends on a daily pass, but not this time. This is disappointing,” he added.

A staff member of a government official had a bitter tiff with volunteers, over the non-issuance of passes.

“We know that they are not issuing daily passes, but they are not accommodating people who are ready to pay ₹600 for the weekly pass. They are not issuing passes saying that registration for the festival is closed,” the staff member said.

N. Bindushree, another film enthusiast, said that most of the fans were guided by their experience from previous editions.

“The non-issuance of daily passes is a major change in policy which should have been conveyed to the public earlier. It has left us with no option but to return home,” she said.

In the wake of growing discontent and criticism, H.B. Dinesh, registrar, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, one of the organisers of the festival, said that day passes will be issued from Monday onwards for ₹100, and a pass for the rest of the festival (till Thursday) at ₹300.

He conceded that there were many who turned up on Saturday only to be turned away but then added that was precisely the reason why daily passes will not be issued over the weekend.

“We already have over 4,000 people registered for the festival, along with 800 delegates and 500 presspersons, while the capacity of all the 11 screens is 3,200. During weekends we see all those who registered for the festival participate. Allowing others through a daily pass would make the crowds unmanageable. So we will start issuing daily passes only from Monday,” Mr. Dinesh added.