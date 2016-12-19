Bengaluru

Kolar to host medical conference

Karnataka Medico Legal Society will conduct a three day conference in Kolar from December 21.

Sri Devaraj Urs (SDU) Medical University, SDU College and forensic department of the college are jointly sponsoring the meet, university vice-chancellor Raghuveer told mediapersons.

Karnataka High Court judge G. Narender will inaugurate the meet.

The meet will focus on the recent researches in the field of forensic sciences. Renowned doctor Veena Vaswathi will deliver a special lecture on the ‘human rights and values.’ While Dr. Adarshkumar of All India

Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will speak on lock-up deaths and Dr. Bhagini from Malaysia on knowing reasons for unnatural deaths without dissecting the dead bodies.

