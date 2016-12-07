Kolar police seize Rs. 18 lakh in Rs. 2000 notes, four arrested

The Kolar town police on Wednesday seized new notes in Rs. 2000 denomination worth Rs. 18 lakh and arrested four of a gang allegedly engaged in converting black money to white.

Based on a tipoff, town police conducted raid and arrested four persons and seized the money at Malur-Hoskote Road.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Srinivasalu (Bengaluru), Sudhakar, Ateeshh and Sunil (both from Odisha).

The accused are said to have brought the notes to exchange them for old notes for a commission.

“All the four have been handed over to the Malur police,” Town CPI Lokesh told The Hindu.