Kidwai has high-end equipment, but is short on staff to handle them

The State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology has equipped itself with radiation therapy machines with the potential to provide state-of-the-art treatment on par with any private hospital. However, it does not have the required number of staff, including oncologists and radiation technicians, as specified by the Atomic Energy Regulation Board (AERB) to utilise the new machines.

The institute recently procured one high-energy linear accelerator and four more are in the process of being added. This is apart from the two existing machines and three Cobalt-60 radiation therapy equipment. Already facing a 50 per cent shortage of technicians to use these machines (as the existing staff strength was allotted in 1980 when Kidwai became an autonomous institution), the institute recently hired a few hands on temporary basis. But not all of them are continuing because of lucrative opportunities in private hospitals. Kidwai director K.B. Linge Gowda told The Hindu on Saturday that nearly 400 patients undergo radiation therapy at the institute each day. “To manage the rush, we have deployed technicians in additional shifts. Although the waiting period has reduced from nearly two months to two-three weeks — which is the standard waiting period across the country — we want to further bring this down for the convenience of patients. This can be possible only if we get additional sanctioned posts against which we can recruit more staff,” he said.

The institute recently wrote to the Medical Education Department requesting them to sanction additional 10 posts of assistant professors, five senior residents, five physicists and 31 technicians. “This is the requirement for the seven linear accelerators as per AERB guidelines. We are hopeful of getting the government’s approval at the earliest,” Dr. Linge Gowda said.

The Centre had recognised Kidwai Institute as the Regional Cancer Centre following which the institute got an assistance of ₹120 crore for upgrading facilities. While 75 per cent of the ₹120 crore is being provided by the Centre, the remaining 25 per cent is the State government’s share. “A sum of ₹90 crore was released six months ago and we have ordered four new linear accelerators under this fund,” said Dr. Linge Gowda.

Keeping in view the increasing number of cancer patients, the institute plans to procure another 12 high-end machines, including robotic surgery equipment. “However, we will be full-fledged only if we get additional staff,” the doctor added.