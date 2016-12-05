Karnataka suspends bus services to Tamil Nadu

more-in

Security enhanced in Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials said that all the 450 services to Tamil Nadu are being run only till Attibele.

"It is a temporary measure and we are closely watching what is happening in Tamil Nadu," said a KSRTC official.

Services from Mysuru to different parts of Tamil Nadu have also been suspended. “KSRTC buses are not going beyond the border in Chamarajanagar for the time being,” KSRTC's Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller M. Mahesh told The Hindu.

Mr. Mahesh said a total of 70 KSRTC buses and 39 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses ply between Mysuru and different destinations in Tamil Nadu every day.

In a bid to prevent any untoward incident in Bengaluru, due the tension prevailing in Tamil Nadu over Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's health, the police have enhanced security in the city.

A total of 250 hoysala and 400 cheetah vehicles have been deployed across the city. a total of 25 platoons of armed reserve police personnel have also been posted across the city.

"There has been no untoward incident till now. This is just a preventive measure and people don't have to panic," said a senior police officer.

Security has also been tightened along Karnataka's border in Chamarajanagar district.