KSRTC services to remain suspended on Tuesday

Bus services from the city to Tamil Nadu are likely to remain suspended on Tuesday as well in light of the tense situation in the neighbouring State over the health of their Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa.

The services were suspended on Monday morning after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was pelted with stones at Tiruvanamallai late on Sunday night. Buses that had already departed for Chennai from Mysuru were sent back from the border. By the end of Monday, two more KSRTC buses — a multi-axle and a Rajahamsa — were reported damaged because of stone-pelting incidents in that State.

However, there are around 125 KSRTC buses currently in Tamil Nadu and the drivers have been instructed to remain there till the situation becomes normal. The police and Transport Department officials in Tamil Nadu have been requested to provide shelter and security for these buses, officials said.

There are 470 KSRTC buses that ply between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu daily. Most of these are night services, with a bus plying every hour during the day. During the recent unrest over the Cauvery waters issue, bus services had been suspended.

Officials said they would monitor the situation in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday before taking a call on resumption of services. The suspension of services left many people stranded in Bengaluru and Chennai on Monday.

Meanwhile, train services between the two States are likely to operate normally on Tuesday, though South Western Railway has made a few minor changes owing to other operational reasons.