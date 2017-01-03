KSPCB cracks down on illegal dumping of effluents

more-in

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Tuesday seized three trucks of a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CFTP) in Kunigal, which was dumping untreated effluents in the Vrushibavathi Valley in Bidadi, Ramanagara district.

“The three vehicles have been handed over to the police and the board would initiate action on the defaulting units,” said Lakshman, Chairman, KSPCB.

"Industrial effluents from factories, which were supposed to be treated and discharged, were being directly dumped into the valley," he said. A mud road had been laid from the highway to the valley and also a pipeline for dumping the effluents.

"We have received complaints that many industries and treatment plants are disposing effluents in water bodies, particularly at night. We have started night patrols to catch such offenders," Mr. Lakshman added.

GPS for trucks

The board is planning to install GPS on all trucks transporting effluents from factories to prevent such violations.