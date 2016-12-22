Jayachandra and nine others sent to judicial custody

more-in

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, here on Wednesday, sent suspended bureaucrat S.C. Jayachandra and nine others, including contractor Chandrakant Ramalingam, to 15 days of judicial custody.

The hearing and argument for his bail plea has been posted to Thursday.

The suspended officer of the Public Works Department was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, on the charge of money-laundering, and was granted interim bail by a CBI Special Court last Thursday.

However, as he failed to fulfil the conditions of the bail, he continued to remain in judicial custody till Friday.

In the interim, the CBI, which had booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act on December 3, obtained a body warrant.

On Friday, sleuths were granted custody of Jayachandra by the CBI special court for the next five days.