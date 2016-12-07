Jan Dhan accounts witness onlyan average increase of Rs. 2,000

more-in

Though there has been a “surge” in deposits in Jan Dhan accounts across the State, data shows that the fears, of them being used for money laundering, may be exaggerated.

The Reserve Bank of India and the Centre have expressed concern that Jan Dhan accounts, opened for the poor, could be used by the “wealthy” to deposit unaccounted money.

However, an analysis of accounts in the State show that the average increase in deposits is barely Rs. 2,000 in Karnataka. This points not to large-scale misuse, but to smaller-scale panic deposits following demonetisation.

In the last week of November, the Ministry of Finance officials had said that Karnataka was second only to West Bengal in the increase in deposits in Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts, which was launched in 2014 to extend financial services to those without banking services.

As of November 30, 2016, Karnataka has more than 99.68 lakh accounts under the PMJDY scheme.

The deposits are to the tune of Rs. 3,068.5 crore as compared to Rs. 1,456 crore on November 6, 2016, an increase of 52 per cent.

In terms of average holding in each of these accounts, by the end of November, a Jan Dhan account in the State has roughly Rs. 3,924 (excluding zero-balance accounts) as compared to Rs. 1,887 before demonetisation.

A senior official of the State-Level Banking Committee, which looks into the implementation of the financial inclusion scheme, said while it cannot be categorically stated that these accounts are not used for black money conversion, the “marginal increase” in average deposits cannot elicit concern.

“Many of those without banking services or those in rural areas with no banking experience, tend to keep their savings in cash itself. Once demonetised, it is natural that this cash is deposited in the account itself. It is highly possible that in villages, savings of Rs. 2,000 or more flow into these accounts,” he said. This rush deposit old notes was seen in the unbanked village of Subraya Nagenahalli near Doddaballapur in the second week of November.

Kantharaj, a villager, said that many put their petty savings in their largely-unused accounts. “Even though they could not withdraw the money in the account, this had become the basis for credit when they were purchasing from local markets,” he added.

Zero accounts decrease

While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had expressed concern of money “suddenly” entering zero-balance accounts, the Karnataka figures do not entirely back the figures. The sudden rush to deposit money in banks has resulted in only a minor reduction in zero balance accounts. Since demonetisation, barely 26,000 accounts have seen money depositing in them for the first time; while 98.7 per cent of zero-balance accounts continue to remain so.

Low deposits

The average deposits held in accounts in Karnataka place it low on the order. It ranks 23rd out of 36 states and union terrorities; while, in the size of deposits, it lags behind comparable states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, among others.