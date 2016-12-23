It has been a hot year for Bengaluru

Karnataka : Bengaluru : 21/12/2016 : Young girls cover themself from croching heat on Thursday 22 December 2016. Bengaluru witnessed the fourth warmest December day with a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree centigrade. The warmest days in December at 31.9 degree centigrade have been recorded in 2003 and 1927. Photo: V Sreenivasa Murthy | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

It has been a hot year for the city, irrespective of the seasons, with the maximum temperature touching an all-time high of 39.2 degrees Celsius in April, overshooting the 38.3 degrees of April 1931.

Now, after an unusually hot summer and monsoon, the city is experiencing hot winter. The maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on Thursday was the second highest ever in December and only 0.1 degree Celsius lesser than the highest maximum temperature ever recorded for December, which was 31.1 degrees Celsius in 1926 and 2003.

The average mean maximum temperature for December (calculated for 1981-2010) has been 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the mean for the minimum temperature has been 16.2 degrees Celsius. However, the maximum temperature bypassed the 30 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday, which was a departure of 4 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature for this time of the year, joining the list of some of the highest maximum December temperatures for the city.

Thursday’s maximum temperature is now trailed by temperatures recorded in December 2015 (30.9 degree Celsius) and December 2012 (30.7 degrees Celsius). The minimum temperature on Thursday was 17 degrees Celsius, which is also higher than the mean temperature.

S.M. Metri, Director-in-charge, IMD, Bengaluru, said the present system consisted mainly of clear sky and calm wind, automatically contributing to the rise in temperature.

Forecast

The forecast for the next few days for the city by the Indian Meteorological Department is clear sky, though fog and mist could be seen in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to come down to 28 degrees Celsius towards December 25, down from 29 degrees Celsius forecast for the next two days (December 23 and 24).