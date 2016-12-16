Internet memes cannot double up as films

more-in

Tharle Village (Kannada)

Director: K.M. Raghu

Cast: Singrigowda, Channegowda, Thammegowda, Abhishek H.N., Harshitha

K.M. Raghu’s poorly conceived and executed film Tharle Village makes you wonder about the relationship between the characters of a story and the story itself. Can they be separated? Will the characters make sense without the story that gave birth to them?

In Tharle Village, Raghu literally lifts characters from Raam Reddy’s acclaimed film Thithi and puts them in his narrative — a literary theft of sorts. So he does not cast Singrigowda or Channegowda in his film but Century Gowda and Gadappa. Their character biographies are the same as in Thithi, but simplified to a dramatic extent. Century Gowda is introduced as ‘Abusive Star’ and he literally does just that: yells expletives at passers by. It is clear the filmmaker took the opening scene of Thithi as his frame of reference. But is that all there is to Gowda?

The free-spirited wanderer that Gadappa was in Thithi is reduced to a man that repeatedly says ‘Cool down’ or ‘Cold aagiru’ in Tharle Village. Raghu, therefore, not only lifts characters from another film, but hacks them and reduces them to caricatures.

There is little doubt that the characters of Gadappa and Century Gowda have today become pop culture figures, appearing widely on Internet memes and T-shirts to say the least. That they have lived on in our minds and conversations beyond the contours set by the film is amply clear too. But this literally seems to be the motivation for Raghu’s film: to see them on screen again, irrespective of what film/story it is, just as they are, mouthing staccato lines.

Now, even as a literary/cinematic experiment, transposing characters of a film into another could have been interesting if Raghu had a story to tell in his film. Tharle Village has no story to tell.

When the film opens, we are told that two villagers have been found dead under mysterious circumstances. We are then introduced to other villagers. While Thammegowda and Abhishek are cast as lascivious men, Gadappa and Century Gowda are village elders. As the film progresses, there are more deaths. The police is involved and the investigation has you believe that there will be a finding. But all of a sudden, the film ends and that’s about it.

We don’t know who committed the murders or if they were killings at all. We also don’t know why we followed the lives of these characters for about 120 minutes. Did the filmmaker forget to write an ending? Did he get bored? Was it demonetisation?

Tharle Village also displays extremely poor camera work. The frames are all over the place and the actors are shot from all kinds of strange angles, often portions of walls blocking the actors. Instead of trimming scenes, Raghu superimposes background music as characters speak. There are no performances to speak of.

In Thithi, Reddy had cast non-actors in a hybrid docu-fiction experiment. In Tharle Village, the same actors appear confused not sure who they should be, for there is no story that guides them.

Most of the film is focussed on men salivating at the sight of women, trying to sleep with them etc. There is also a particular sound track that the filmmaker employs to signal the oncoming of a sex joke or scene.

If Thithi gave us nuanced, grey portraits of humanity, Tharle Village reduces them to cardboard cut-outs. In terms of Gadappa and Century Gowda, especially, it is almost tragic what Tharle Village does to them — both in terms of cinematic characters as well as the actors.

If Thithi stepped away from village stereotypes, Tharle Village creates strange ones.

Everything aside, Thithi was a film. It had a beginning, middle and end, at least. One cannot say the same about Tharle Village. After all, Internet memes cannot double up as films.