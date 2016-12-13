Internet connectivity affected

more-in

Bengaluru: Internet connectivity in the city was affected on Tuesday as several Internet Service Providers (ISPs) with infrastructure in Chennai warned their customers of intermittent outages because of the impact of Cyclone Vardah.

ACT Broadband, Hathway Broadband and Airtel sent messages to customers stating that internet speeds and network access were likely to be affected. Airtel stated that one of its undersea network cables had been impacted as a result of which internet speeds could be affected.

Google India tweeted that the company was facing network issues but did not elaborate. Hathway cited difficulties being faced by Google as the reason for disruption of its services.

None of the companies gave a time frame for restoring normalcy.