Inter-state mobile theft racket busted

Tracking down a stolen mobile phone led the north division police to burst an inter-state mobile theft and disposal racket. As many as 400 phones worth Rs. 40 lakh were recovered in the operation on Tuesday.

The Vidyaranyapuram police, which stumbled upon the information that a stolen mobile phone, reported at the station, was active in Palakkad in Kerala.

A team of police led by inspector Puneeth Kumar tracked down the user, who confessed that he had purchased the phone from a commercial area in Palakkad.

This led the police to zero in on Subair (43), a second-hand mobile phone dealer, who not only confessed to the crime but also handed over as many as 400 phones which he had purchased from his contact Arif pasha (40) from Goripalya on Mysuru Road. Arif is head of a gang which steals mobile phones from the passengers using public transport.

The police rushed back to the city and nabbed Arif Pasha, who confessed that he was operating the racket for the past one year.

Explaining the modus operandi, Labhu Ram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that the gang would work in group and in case anyone of their associate was caught, they would gang up beat their own associate and take him away from the crowd on the pretext of handing him over to the police.

The gang members would get commission based on the model of the phone. Arif would sell the phones in grey markets in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"We were lucky that the IMEI number of the phone, which was tracked down by the Vidyaranyapuram police, was not tampered with," Mr. Labhu Ram said.

After exposing the racket, the police have a herculean task of identifying the owners of the stolen mobile phones. “We have to collect the details of the lost phones from police stations to track down the owners,” Charan Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police, said.