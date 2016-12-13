Injunction against playing music without licence

more-in

Bengaluru: The Principle City Civil and Sessions Court has issued an injunction barring 14 five-star hotels, clubs and lounges from playing songs from Hindi and regional films, and albums from two major music labels as they didn’t have the required licences.

The order is may hit the plans of establishments that had planned events on Christmas and the New Year.

"If hotels want to entertain their customers with these songs, they will have to take a licence," said a spokesperson from Novex Communications, which handles the accounts of the two companies.

Novex Communications had moved court and appealed for injunction after the establishments failed to take a licence even after several reminders.

“We have been sending reminders to all these hotels, club and lounges for long asking them to obtain licences. When they failed to do so, we moved court for an injunction. They can take a licence per event or an annual licence. Every place playing our music for commercial purpose has to take our licence. Similar action is being initiated in Chennai too,” the spokesperson added.