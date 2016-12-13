Bengaluru

Injunction against playing music without licence

more-in

May hit plans of five-star hotels, clubs and lounges for Christmas and New Year

Bengaluru: The Principle City Civil and Sessions Court has issued an injunction barring 14 five-star hotels, clubs and lounges from playing songs from Hindi and regional films, and albums from two major music labels as they didn’t have the required licences.

The order is may hit the plans of establishments that had planned events on Christmas and the New Year.

"If hotels want to entertain their customers with these songs, they will have to take a licence," said a spokesperson from Novex Communications, which handles the accounts of the two companies.

Novex Communications had moved court and appealed for injunction after the establishments failed to take a licence even after several reminders.

“We have been sending reminders to all these hotels, club and lounges for long asking them to obtain licences. When they failed to do so, we moved court for an injunction. They can take a licence per event or an annual licence. Every place playing our music for commercial purpose has to take our licence. Similar action is being initiated in Chennai too,” the spokesperson added.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 12:40:24 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Injunction-against-playing-music-without-licence/article16801199.ece

© The Hindu