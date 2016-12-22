Indiranagar RWAs oppose Open Street festival

more-in

Many residents’ welfare associations in Indiranagar voiced their opposition to the Open Street Day festival, scheduled for January 15 on 100 ft Road.

In a meeting with MLA N.A. Harris on Wednesday, members of eight RWAs in the neighbourhood sought to know how the Directorate of Urban Land Transport and the Tourism Department were planning to execute such a massive festival, given the number of civic issues facing the area.

Though Mr. Harris gave assurances that their concerns would be addressed, residents said they were not convinced. “While the event will generate tourism and funds that could be used to develop the neighbourhood, it will showcase Indiranagar as a pub-hub. This is the last thing we want,” said Swarna Venkatraman, a resident and RWA member.

Residents argue that an Open Street should be held only if the civic infrastructure is solid. “In Indiranagar, or for that matter Bengaluru, this is not the case,” said Ms. Venkatraman.

Aruna Newton of HAL 2nd Stage Civic Amenities and Cultural Association said, “Our principal concern is that the festival will result in further commercialisation of the neighbourhood. Mr. Harris has promised to take certain actions on the issues that we raised. We are still open for discussions.”

Residents have also written to the Minister of Tourism Priyank Kharge highlighting their concerns.

An excerpt from the letter read: “The Open Street festival is in no way regaining its (Indiranagar) past glory and heritage as your idea claims. Please consider this as a formal protest against the idea of Open Street in Indiranagar ... We are also keen to stop all plans, expenditure and efforts in this project right at the start.”

Reacting to the letter, Naveen Raj Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism said, “We will take the residents’ requests and concerns into consideration. A decision will be taken soon.”