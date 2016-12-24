Illegal hoardings will attract an FIR

The court has set a two-month deadline to remove all illegal hoardings in Zone A. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Bengaluru: If you are thinking of making your presence felt in the core city or wishing your leader on any occasion, you will end up facing a criminal case. Backed with a mandate from the High Court, the civic body has announced that any flex, banner or hoarding in 10 areas around Vidhana Soudha, that have been declared ad free, will not only be pulled down but the advertisers will be booked.

The areas fall in Zone A, which includes Rajbhavan Road, Kumara Krupa Road, Ambedkar Veethi and Nrupatunga Road.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that fresh orders were issued after an appeal by advertisers was quashed by the High Court recently. “The court has set a two-month deadline to remove all illegal hoardings. We will enforce the ban in Zone A and book criminal cases against anybody who puts up flex or banners in the stipulated zones,” he said. The BBMP has already booked over 200 criminal cases in other parts of the city.

There are several hoardings at Windsor Manor Circle, Mysuru Bank Circle and High Grounds that come under Zone A. Some feature the chief minister. “All of them will be brought down within the deadline,” Mr. Prasad said.

A senior official said that even the environs of Cubbon Park, which falls under Zone A, has been free of flex boards. “The advertisement bylaws are very clear that Zone A should be ad-free. The only other place included in Zone A away from the core city is the environs of Lal Bagh,” the official said.

As per the laws, advertisements on walls and posters are also prohibited, the official added.

However, the BBMP order issued on Saturday led to confusion as it included M.G. Road. The busy thoroughfare is actually categorised as Zone B.

“M.G. Road has always been categorised as Zone A where legal hoardings are allowed,” claimed Manmohan Singh, secretary, Outdoor Advertisers Association, Bengaluru.

The ad free zone

Kumara Krupa Road — Windsor Manor Junction to Shivananda Circle Rajbhavan Road — High Grounds to Minsk Square. Ambedkar Veedhi — K.R. Circle to Infantry Road Junction Post Office Road — K.R. Circle to SBM Circle (K.G. Road) Chalukya Circle Maharani College Road K.R. Circle Cubbon Park and Lalbagh Nrupatunga Road — K.R. Circle to Police Corner Junction Palace Road — SBM Circle to Chalukya Circle

What the law says

Anybody who puts up any flex, banner or hoarding is to be booked under Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981.