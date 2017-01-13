IT firm releases MyStamp to mark silver jubilee

Mphasis My Stamp to celebrate 25 years of Mphasis at GPO which was unvieled by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Electronics and Information P.P. Chaudhary on Thursday.

The city-based Mphasis became the first IT company to get a MyStamp released in association with India Post, at an event held at the General Post Office on Thursday.

P.P. Chaudhary, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, released the stamp on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the company.

“We felt that reaching our 25th year called for something special. A stamp is printed and will stay as a keepsake for years,” said Ganesh Ayyar, Chief Executive Officer, Mphasis. The design of the stamp shows the world map depicted in dots with the tricolour in the background to show the company’s roots in India.

Mr. Chaudhary lauded the company on its silver jubilee. He said Mphasis had “added a few paragraphs in the India’s global IT success story.” He spoke about the role IT/ITES companies played in bringing India to the cusp of a digital revolution. “Today even remote areas of the country have begun to benefit from the Digital India initiative – be it through Direct Benefit Transfer, digital payments, or e-services. Internet penetration has reached villages and delivery of services through internet has increased manifold,” he said.