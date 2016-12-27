IT dept. unearths Rs. 169 cr. undisclosed income of two realty groups

Income Tax sleuths, who conducted search and seizure operations on the premises of two realty groups and mall owners — Gopalan Enterprises and VRR Builders — are now said to have unearthed undisclosed income to the tune of ₹169 crore.

The operations that began on Friday concluded on Monday. I-T sleuths said that one of the realty firms was found to have “indulged in providing and receiving accommodation entries to reduce the taxable income.” The company was also found to be in receipt of money with respect to property transactions.

The disclosure in this case stands at ₹143 crore, a statement from the I-T Department has said.

In the other firm, the assessees were found to have not disclosed income to the extent of ₹26 crore and had not accounted for the sales component received in cash.

The I-T sleuths have also discovered that they had made unaccounted investments in gold and jewellery.