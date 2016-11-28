IAF chief stresses quality training of staff

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, being received by Air Marshal SRK Nair, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command

more-in

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, addressed the Station Commanders' Conference on Monday. He called upon commanders to focus on trainees and trainers and on enhancing the quality of training of IAF pilots and maintenance engineers in tune with changing times and technologies.

Commanders of flying, technical and non-technical training establishments of the Training Command took part in the conference held at the Headquarters Training Command.

It is also important to improve the training infrastructure, preserve Air assets and ensure team building, he said.

The Air Chief who is also the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee interacted with all air warriors and civilian staff of Headquarters Training Command and inspected an impressive guard of honour presented by the air men.

The Air Chief Marshal and his wife Lily, who is the president of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association, were received by Air Marshal S.R.K. Nair, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and his wife Geethanjali.