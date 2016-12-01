I-T crackdown on top officials

more-in

Part of a group of bureaucrats and contractors trying to convert old currency into new

Bengaluru: I-T sleuths searched the premises of T.N. Chikkarayappa, managing director, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd; S.C. Jayachandra, Chief Project Officer, State Highway Development Project (SHDP); a businessman Chakravarthy (Kannan Borewells); Umashankar, senior manager of a private bank; and Ramalingam, a contractor. The two officials are known to have close links with senior functionaries in the State government, sources said.

The search operations on Wednesday were the culmination of raids on several contractors over the past couple of months, the most recent being on contractors involved in the Krishna Jalabhagya Nigam and Yettinahole projects. Sleuths had recently recovered a diary, which revealed the names of many individuals, including several politicians and bureaucrats. It formed the basis of the operations on Wednesday, sources said.

Sources said that Mr. Umashankar was suspected of being a conduit for a group of bureaucrats and contractors trying to convert old currency into new over the past three weeks.

Mr. Chikkarayappa is a former PWD secretary and was on the board of directors of Karnataka Road Development Corporation Ltd last year, both linked to SHDP. Mr. Jayachandra is facing a disproportionate assets case filed by the Lokayukta in 2008; the government is yet to grant sanction for prosecution.

The search comes at a time when the State government is expected to issue work orders to contractors who have been chosen to execute several projects worth around Rs. 3,500 crore under the State Highway Development Project.

The search operations were carried out in four different locations in Dollars Colony, Banasawadi and Chandra Layout. Sleuths refused to divulge details of cash or documents seized from these premises. Sources said that multiple flats in an apartment complex in Dollars Colony were searched.