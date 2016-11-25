House panel report on NICE to be tabled next week

more-in

Probed alleged violation of framework agreement

BELAGAVI: The House Committee report on the alleged violation of the framework agreement by the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), which is implementing the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project, will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly next week.

The committee, headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs T.B. Jayachandra, approved the report at a meeting in Belagavi on Thursday and decided to table it in the lower house next week, sources in the Assembly secretariat said.

The panel was set up in September 2014. It has met more than 50 times to probe alleged irregularities in implementation of the projct. The panel studied various Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court rulings on the issue of violation of the framework agreement by the NICE.

MLA Ashok Kheny is the promoter of NICE.