High time to think about reservation in private sector, says Siddaramaiah

At a time when the Karnataka government is pushing for reservation for local people in blue collar jobs in the private sector, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah batted for reservation in the private sector again, saying it was “high time” to think about it.

“Accepted policy of affirmative action has provided a lot of opportunities for the deprived communities. But there is much more to be done. Time has come to look beyond the present reservation policy. It is high time to think about reservation in the private sector,” he said, speaking at the ninth National Conference of the Indian Association of Lawyers here on Tuesday. However, he maintained that this should be achieved “through debate and dialogue.”

The Labour Department has already put up the draft amendments to the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing orders) Rules, 1961, providing for 100 per cent “horizontal reservation” for local people for objections and suggestions. However, industry bodies have expressed apprehension about the government’s plan.

Survey

The Chief Minister also mentioned the social and educational survey conducted in January 2014 - the “first such exercise since 1931”- as one that would generate demographic data about the living conditions of the people in the State that would enable the government to come up with developmental policies.