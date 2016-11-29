High-level panel formed to tackle unauthorised layouts

more-in

127 unauthorised layouts identified within BDA limits

BELAGAVI: With 127 unauthorised residential layouts being identified within the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) limits, the government has constituted a high-level committee, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, to prescribe guidelines for tackling them and also curb formation of new illegal layouts.

Disclosing this while replying to Janata Dal (S) member K. Gopalaiah during question hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George said the government would decide on its future course of action based on the recommendation of the high-level committee.

Though the sub-committee constituted by the BDA had decided to demolish some of the unauthorised layouts, it had not been possible to go ahead as most were fully developed in the wake of the BBMP providing khata and plan sanctions for building houses, he noted.

Though the government issued a notification for regularising the unauthorised layouts in May 2014, this had been challenged in the Karnataka High Court and the matter is pending.

To another question, the minister said 783 posts of the total 1,267 in the BDA are vacant.

Encroachments on Thippagondanahalli reservoir to be cleared

BELAGAVI: Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George on Tuesday assured the Assembly of clearing encroachments along the catchment area as well as tankbed of Thippagondanahalli reservoir.

He also promised measures to prevent industries from releasing effluents into the reservoir, which was once a major source of drinking water for the city.

Steps to curb hiring of infants for begging

BELAGAVI: Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Assembly that he would issue directions to the Bengaluru city police commissioner to act against the trend of women beggars hiring infants to draw the sympathy of the general public.

The issue was raised by BJP member S. Suresh Kumar who expressed concern that women beggars standing with infants under the hot sun had become a common scene at major junctions. He alleged that the infants were being hired for begging and appealed to the minister to take measures to prevent this practice.

Increase in BBMP zones

BELAGAVI: The State government has initiated the process of increasing the total number of administrative zones in the BBMP from eight to 10 for improving efficiency, according to Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George.

Replying to BJP member Arvind Limbavali during question hour on Tuesday, the minister said directions in this regard had already been given to the authorities concerned. A joint commissioner would be appointed for each of the zone to manage the administration, he said.