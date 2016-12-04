Helping teachers deal with children with special needs

more-in

Can teachers inspire children with learning disabilities to understand concepts in the classroom? Are they equipped to deal with the needs of a child in the classroom?

These were some of the questions that teachers and heads of schools discussed during a two-day workshop here, at Mallya Aditi International School, last week. The workshop included sessions by experts working with children who have learning disabilities, and was attended by professionals from across India. Sathish Jayarajan, principal of Mallya Aditi International School, said the aim of the conference was to sensitise people in the field of education and create awareness on the issue.

Jayalakshmi M., a mathematics teacher from NPS International School, Chennai, said the workshop helped them learn about different methods of teaching that they could adopt.

At the end of the conference, special interest groups were formed. Neena David, one of the organising committee members, said some of the groups that were formed were in areas such as diagnosis, advocacy, and math as well as reading and writing.