The vehicle used in yesterday’s cash theft was found abandoned in Vasanthnagar today. A sum of Rs. 45 lakh and the gunman’s weapon has been found; Rs. 92 lakh is still missing. The van recoverd by police has been parked at Upparpet police station.

Dominic, driver of the van which belongs to Logicash agency, made away with Rs. 1.35 crore.