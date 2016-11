more-in

Bengaluru: About 250 HOPCOMS outlets in the city will soon have card swipe machines. The numbers will be scaled up to 300.

K.B. Krishna, MD, HOPCOMS, said, “We lost nearly 30 per cent business on vegetables and fruits after demonetisation, which has pushed us into speeding up this move.”

HOPCOMS buys vegetables worth Rs. 20 lakh daily from more than 6,000 farmers. “We pay them through RTGS,” said Mr. Krishna.