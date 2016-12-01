HC stays suspension of fair price shop licences

more-in

The High Court on Wednesday stayed a government order suspending licences of more than 100 fair price shops (FPS) in Bengaluru till the appellate authority adjudicates an appeal filed by the proprietors of the shops questioning the suspension of their licences. Justice Ashok B. Hinchigeri passed the order while disposing of the petitions filed by several proprietors of the FPSs.

The licences of 292 fair price shops across the city were suspended in the first week of November.

- Special Correspondent