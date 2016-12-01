Bengaluru

HC stays suspension of fair price shop licences

more-in

The High Court on Wednesday stayed a government order suspending licences of more than 100 fair price shops (FPS) in Bengaluru till the appellate authority adjudicates an appeal filed by the proprietors of the shops questioning the suspension of their licences. Justice Ashok B. Hinchigeri passed the order while disposing of the petitions filed by several proprietors of the FPSs.

The licences of 292 fair price shops across the city were suspended in the first week of November.

- Special Correspondent

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Bangalore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 1:38:57 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/HC-stays-suspension-of-fair-price-shop-licences/article16732281.ece

© The Hindu