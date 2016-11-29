HC sets deadline for panel on G category sites

more-in

The committee is scrutinising allotments made by the BDA

Bengaluru: Expressing dissatisfaction over non submission of report on scrutiny of allotments made under the ‘G’ category by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday told the committee to submit the same by December 6. The committee is headed by a retired judge.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. passed the interim order while noticing that the committee, which was constituted about two years ago, has not yet submitted its scrutiny report.

The bench passed the order after the government counsel submitted that the committee had to scrutinise allotment of sites made to 313 individuals as per the court’s 2012 directions and the committee has, so far, completed enquiries in relation to 232 allotments.

The bench directed the committee to submit its reports by December 6 in relation to 232 allotments of which the process of scrutiny has been completed by the committee.

The bench, in its November 21 order, had observed that “it (committee) is functioning for the last two years, but not a single report is filed” while asking the committee to submit its report by November 28.

The court, in 2012, had declared that the allotment of sites under ‘G’ category was ‘bad in law’ and directed the government to constitute a three-member committee to scrutinise 313 allotments and find out which of the allottees have eligibility to retain the site under the regular norms of the BDA with certain exemptions.

The government had not accepted the report submitted by the earlier committee saying it had not properly heard the views of the allottees before making its recommendations. As a result, the court in November 2014 allowed the government to constitute a new committee to scrutinise the allotments. The second committee was unable to commence work for nearly six months as the government had not provided a place for its functioning.